All the fallout after Sheffield Wednesday’s League One promotion hopes take a huge hit

Sheffield Wednesday slumped to another defeat on Saturday to make it one win in their last eight League One games.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 21:57 BST

Callum Paterson and Michael Smith scored their goals in a 3-2 defeat the Pirelli Stadium, with results elsewhere meaning that Wednesday’s hopes of finishing in the top two have now taken a serious hit.

Questions have been asked of the manager and the players after the Owls’ latest setback, and Darren Moore was quizzed in the post-match interview - you can check out the video above for some of what he had to say.

For more fallout from the encounter in Burton, take a look through the articles below...

Meanwhile, here are Wednesday’s goals on what was an afternoon to forget for the Owls:

