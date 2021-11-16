The Star revealed back in August that the club had entered negotiations over a new deal with the Scotland international having already signed the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass to new contracts.

Liam Palmer has since gone on to extend his long stay with the club. Barry Bannan penned a new deal earlier this year.

It’s now understood that Wednesday have a year’s extension option on Paterson’s contract, meaning he is essentially contracted at Hillsborough until the end of next season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star, Owls boss Moore confirmed that – for now at least – discussions are sitting on the back burner.

“Pato still has this season and next year with us, so contract-wise, he’s still contracted to the football club,” he said.

“He’s been a player we mentioned earlier in the season and he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player. The contract talks have been there but we’re in a position where both club and player agree he’s still contracted to the football club beyond this season.

Talks were held earlier in the season over a potential new Sheffield Wednesday contract for Callum Paterson but have - for now - been shelved.

“For both parties, it’s about carefully making sure the right decision is made but in terms of the long or short term he has this season and next year at the football club.”

Speaking earlier this year, 27-year-old Paterson said he was settled in South Yorkshire and that he would like to commit his future to Wednesday.

“I’d love a new contract,” he said. “Of course, it’s a bit of stability, I’m finally getting settled after Covid and I’m excited to see where all the new fishing spots are!

“It’s nice to be somewhere that you can call home and I’d love a new contract. We’ll have to wait and see, it’s not something that’s up to me but hopefully things work out.”

Paterson has made 61 appearances for Wednesday and has scored 11 goals since joining from Cardiff City for a fee believed to be around £500,000 last year.