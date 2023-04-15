News you can trust since 1887
Watch Callum Paterson’s goal as Sheffield Wednesday find themselves with a mountain to climb

Sheffield Wednesday have made two enforced changes as they take on Burton Albion this afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Wednesday won 3-0 last time out as they beat Accrington Stanley to back on top of the League One table, but suffered two fresh injury blows as both Reece James and Mallik Wilks limped off before the second half of the tie.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Callum Paterson have come in to replace them, while Michael Ihiekwe makes his long-awaited return to the bench after recovering from a knee injury that has kept him out for a number of months.

The Owls find themselves 3-1 down at the break after some calamitous defending, with Paterson’s goal the only thing that’s given them a bit of hope... You can check it out below:

