Sheffield Wednesday U18s manager, Andy Sharp, has plenty of things to juggle in his job.

Sharp, a man tasked with helping to nurture the Owls’ stars of the future, oversaw a brilliant campaign in 2024/25 that saw a very young Wednesday side make it through to the championship play-offs, where they lost in the final to an older and more experienced Bristol City side.

Two or three years in your 20s may not seem like a big difference, but when 14-year-olds are up against 17-year-olds it can play a big part. Sharp, who joined us for an episode of All Wednesday, spoke about what it’s been like working with the likes of Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, Will Grainger and other talented young Owls, but also gave a bit of insight into the job that he does at Middlewood Road.

“It’s challenging for a number of reasons...”

“The situation we’ve had, with some U15s involved with us, one or two, and you see the difference,” he told the show. “It’s tough for them. The biggest and most obvious challenge is the physical difference - depending on when their birthdays fall, some of those lads are three years older! It makes a big difference.

“It’s challenging for a number of reasons, though, it’s not just physically. Those boys are in school, so they’re trying to manage that. So some boys are in with us full-time on their apprenticeship, and others who are juggling school, exams, and those kinds of pressures... It’s only when you work in it you become mindful of it.”

The interview was conducted a few weeks ago.

