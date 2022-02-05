Wednesday take on Burton this afternoon as they look to make it three wins on the trot following their victory over Morecambe earlier this week, though will have to do it without a number of key players who are all out with a variety of injuries.

Albion’s boss knows all about Wednesday following his illustrious playing career, and he says that he hopes his side can make life difficult for the Owls when they come to the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hasselbaink said, “They have always been a huge club; they have massive support… Do they deserve to be in this league, yes of course because something has obviously gone wrong.

“Should a club like them be down in League One, not at all, a club that size should be in the Premier League, but that is football.

“We have a full stadium tomorrow with a lot of away fans too. We are at home, and we have got to try and make them feel uncomfortable to take the three points.”

Wednesday and Burton lock horns at 3pm this afternoon in their first meeting of the season, with Darren Moore’s side knowing that a win could take them within just one point of the Play-Off places in League One.