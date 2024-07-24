Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have scoured Europe for potential transfer additions this summer - with manager Danny Röhl admitting the Bundesliga has been one of the leagues looked at.

Danny Röhl has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction at the work Sheffield Wednesday have been able to do in the summer transfer window so far, with nine incoming deals having been completed as the Owls head towards the start of their Championship campaign against Plymouth Argyle on August 11.

There was an expectation from some supporters both in the January transfer window and this summer that the former Red Bull Leipzig and Bayern Munich assistant coach would look to tap into his Bundesliga contacts book to bring a raft of German talents to S6. While the German market been exploited - Swedish midfielder Svante Ingelsson has arrived from Hansa Rostock - a wave of transfer links from Röhl’s homeland have not materialised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Star from their Bavarian training camp, the Owls boss admitted the possibility of loans from the Bundesliga had been explored, but that it had proven difficult. He went on to hint at the identity of one player he concedes they missed out on to major club able to offer a more advanced opportunity.

“We were looking for some loans from the Bundesliga, but this is sometimes not possible,” Röhl said. “They might go from a big club to Stuttgart, for example; Stuttgart are playing in the Champions League. There is a player we were interested in, we had a good talk, but this is normal.

“We have to look at our ESC, this is also important with what is possible and what is not possible, in which position. A loan is always nice to have, it is important for us and will be important this season. But we have also signed players to us, these are our players and this is what we need. We will see at the end.”