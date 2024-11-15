Sheffield Wednesday brothers take another step closer to international mission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday’s Pierce Charles and Shea Charles helped Northern Ireland to a 2-0 win over Belarus at the National Stadium in Belfast

One led out his country for the first time and picked up an assist, while the other was a relative by-stander as Sheffield Wednesday’s Charles brothers maintained their fine form on the international stage for Northern Ireland.

Shea captained Michael O’Neill’s side to a 2-0 win over a resolute Belarus in Belfast and turned in another display of maturity in midfield that belied his years. Meanwhile, at the back, goalkeeper Pierce had little to do such was Northern Ireland’s dominance, with the scoreline more of a reflection on how well the visitors defended for the majority of the game.

The stopper had kept hold of his place in the team after two fine previous displays and this despite the return to fitness of regular number one, former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Peaock-Farrell.

It took until just five minutes after the half time break for Northern Ireland to break down Belarus and it came via a Shea Charles corner which was headed in by Sunderland defender Dan Ballard after some rare poor defending from the Belarus backline.

Bolton striker Dion Charles - no relation - scored the second from the spot after an hour following a handball by Kirill Pechenin whoch took a second look at the monitor by the referee who was given the nudge by VAR.

Victory in Belfast keeps O’Neill’s men two points clear of Bulgaria, and a draw away to Luxembourg on Monday would take them out of League C as Group 3 winners.

Northern Ireland had not previously won more than three in a row at home since 2016, when they won six, while this was a fourth successive clean sheet at home for the first time since 2021.