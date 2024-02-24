Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bristol City's on-loan midfielder Scott Twine was a handful in Wednesday's matches against MK Dons during their stint in the third tier and after his loan stint with Hull City was terminated, parent club Burnley were quick to pair him up with his former MK boss Liam Manning at Ashton Gate in January.

Talented playmaker Twine returned to the bench for the Robins' defeat against the Olws' relegation rivals QPR last weekend but remained unused even when they went behind, with Manning admitting concerns over how much he could play after recovering from a quad injury that sat him out of their previous four matches.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Mark Sykes is in a similar position to the 26-year-old, with Manning reporting at his pre-match press conference that the pair could feature after a week away from the fixture schedule. He said: "They’re much closer; Syksey, he’s had a couple of sessions this week, so he’s in a much better place. Twiney trained today. Time is a big thing with those guys. Now they’ve had a bit more training time, they’re in a much better position to get more minutes"

Both Wednesday and Bristol City have had to navigate a manic new year that has included midweek cup fixtures. Manning believes a week off the pitch will help his side regain intensity they failed to show against QPR, revealing his gave his side two days off after the defeat to come back fresh. "The breathing space was massive, in terms of two-and-a-half months with a game every four days is relentless," he said.

"The lads had Sunday and Monday off, which was definitely needed physically and mentally, we were in training Tuesday and today so, again, good opportunity to make sure that we cover some of the principles, how we work, what we do, and obviously looking at the game plan.