Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals, Bristol City, have named their new manager - Gerhard Struber.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struber, who has previously managed the likes of Barnsley, New York Red Bulls and RB Salzburg, becomes the latest managerial appointment in the Championship, replacing Liam Manning after he was snapped up from the Robins by Norwich City.

The Austrian has signed a long-term deal in Bristol and has been described as an ‘exciting appointment’ - he’ll now be itching to get to work as soon as possible as he prepares to start work with a new group of players over in the South West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerhard Struber takes over at Bristol City

“Bristol City has appointed Gerhard Struber as the club’s new men’s Head Coach on a three-year contract until 2028,” they said in a statement. “The Austrian joins City after most recently managing FC Köln in Germany and will officially link up with the squad when they return for pre-season training next week.”

Meanwhile, the club’s chairman, Jon Lansdown, went on to say, “We are delighted to have Gerhard joining us. He has managed in a variety different countries, including in the Championship, and brings a wealth of experience and energy. For the last four years, we have moved our academy teams towards a high intensity, pressing style of play, and combined this with recruiting younger players with those same capabilities for the first team.

“Gerhard’s style is perfectly suited to this way of playing and his passion for developing younger players is also a great fit for our club. It’s a really exciting appointment and I’m looking forward to us building on the progress the club has made.”