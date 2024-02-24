Danny Röhl reveals shift that has changed fortunes at Sheffield Wednesday after vital win
That's according to triumphant Owls boss Danny Röhl, who speaking to The Star after a vital, hard-fought three-point pick-up against Bristol City. A double of on-loan forward Ike Ugbo took his tally to five in four Wednesday outings and injected further belief into their once unlikely survival mission despite results elsewhere making it a less than perfect day.
Wednesday not have three wins in four. The deficit on the safety spots is not at three points with wins for Huddersfield Town, Millwall and QPR pushing Stoke City into the spot above the 23rd-placed Owls.
A deserved 2-1 win was threatened as 10-man Wednesday withheld a late barrage from their visitors, with passionate scenes following the final whistle. Asked his emotions during the final moments of the clash, Röhl puffed his cheeks.
"At the moment it is difficult!" he said. "We have a lot of these tight games, we know the opponent was very strong, they have a lot of shapes they can play and it was not easy to prepare. This is the reason I was looking more at us and what we had to train. We trained so well and the transfer from training to the game was great.
"We had good game management and this is a massive improvement when I compare this to some other games before. It was a big win, we need the points when you look to other results in the league. But if we do this with a big fight and do our homework, then we have a really, really big opportunity to achieve our goals.
"I look back at our defence from the last four games, there was the half against Leicester where we conceded, today it was a corner and it means we have a lot of clean sheets in halves. It means we have a basis for what we need to do. We came into the game, we had more control, more ball possession and solutions and it was deserved. The reaction after we conceded was something, maybe before we would drop a little bit down but now we are strong mentally. I'm very happy."