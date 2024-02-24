Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That's according to triumphant Owls boss Danny Röhl, who speaking to The Star after a vital, hard-fought three-point pick-up against Bristol City. A double of on-loan forward Ike Ugbo took his tally to five in four Wednesday outings and injected further belief into their once unlikely survival mission despite results elsewhere making it a less than perfect day.

Wednesday not have three wins in four. The deficit on the safety spots is not at three points with wins for Huddersfield Town, Millwall and QPR pushing Stoke City into the spot above the 23rd-placed Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A deserved 2-1 win was threatened as 10-man Wednesday withheld a late barrage from their visitors, with passionate scenes following the final whistle. Asked his emotions during the final moments of the clash, Röhl puffed his cheeks.

"At the moment it is difficult!" he said. "We have a lot of these tight games, we know the opponent was very strong, they have a lot of shapes they can play and it was not easy to prepare. This is the reason I was looking more at us and what we had to train. We trained so well and the transfer from training to the game was great.

"We had good game management and this is a massive improvement when I compare this to some other games before. It was a big win, we need the points when you look to other results in the league. But if we do this with a big fight and do our homework, then we have a really, really big opportunity to achieve our goals.