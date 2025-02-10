Sheffield Wednesday bring trialist on board as Owls take a closer look

Sheffield Wednesday are having a look at striker, Max Fiddes, as a potential option for their U21s side going forward.

The 19-year-old, who spent time at Reading’s academy previously, is currently on the books of Queens Park in Scotland, and spent a bit of time out on loan with Broomhill FC in the Lowland League earlier this season.

Wednesday will already be planning ahead with another summer of change expected to play out among their youth sides, with a number of contracts expiring - many of which won’t be renewed for various reasons.

Fiddes joined the Scottish outfit in January 2024 after a spell at Southend United, and he’ll no doubt be hoping that he can do enough at S6 to persuade the Owls that he’s deserving of a contract south of the border once again.

The attacker played just over an hour on Friday as Andy Holdsworth’s side were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Fleetwood Town, with Favour Onukwuli coming on to replace him after the hosts had fallen behind to Pele Smith’s goal.

At this point in time it is unknown how long the teenager will be given to showcase his talents in blue and white, but it may be that he’s given another runout on Tuesday when the young Owls take on Hull City on Tuesday afternoon.