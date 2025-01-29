Sheffield Wednesday bring in ex-Manchester City figure in important role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in an award-winning former Manchester City figure to become their new head groundsman, The Star understands.

The Owls have been on the lookout for the outgoing Tim Watt, who left the club last year. Lee Jackson is the man who will take over the role having spent over 30 years working his way through the ranks to become Senior Grounds Manager with the Premier League giants in 2009.

Jackson helped facilitate City’s switch from Maine Road to The Etihad in 2003, along with the expansion of the vast Etihad Campus project. He headed-up the grounds team that was nominated for several Premier League Groundsman awards - an award they won in 2011. He is highly regarded across the industry and at City - and was seen showing off the Premier League trophy when we was welcomed onto the pitch after their title win last season.

Starting out as an apprentice at City in 1991, he oversaw a vast change in facilities at the club from Maine Road to the multi-purpose stadium that took its place. In his vast tenure, The Etihad hosted a number of different sports including a Rugby Union World Cup match in 2015 - and worked through the challenges of the stadium hosting concerts and other events.

It serves as an important piece of recruitment for a club who have seen themselves short-handed since the departure of Watt. Wednesday are from the only Championship club to have had pitch issues in recent weeks but has faced criticism from opposition managers, with Owls boss Danny Röhl commenting on his hope that the rest afforded to the pitch at S6 over the weekend would allow for its recovery. Inclement weather froze the Owls’ Middlewood Road training ground at the start of the year, forcing Wednesday to train on the pitch at Hillsborough, which has the benefit of under-soil heating.