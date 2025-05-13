Nine years ago today Sheffield Wednesday secured a vital 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Championship play-offs.

It was Ross Wallace and Kieran Lee who were on the scoresheet on the night as the Owls put one foot at Wembley with a massive Hillsborough performance, and the atmosphere was one to remember as S6 bounced to the rhythm of Carlos Carvalhal’s men.

They’d go on to draw the second leg 1-1 to secure their place in the final, and while they were eventually defeated by Hull City and missed their best chance to return to the Premier League, it was a night that will live long in the memory for players and fans alike.

“It gave us goosebumps”

Sheffield Wednesday celebrate against Brighton in 2016

Tom Lees, who was a key player at the time, told interviewers that he thought that stand was ‘going to come down’ at one point.

"It was absolutely unreal," he said on the night. "It was the best atmosphere I've played in by a country mile...The lads were saying afterwards when all the lights went on phones, all around the stadium, it gave us goosebumps.

“At one point when one side was bouncing, I could see on the pitch, the floodlights were actually moving. I thought, 'Jesus, the stand's going to come down in a minute!' That shows how much noise and how much passion there was."

Meanwhile, the man who opened the scoring, Wallace, would say a few years later, “Even before the game, with the build-up in the stadium, you just had that feeling you were going to part of something special.

“The atmosphere built into a crescendo and just before the game kicked off I remember taking a step back and looking all around the stadium. As a footballer you don’t get to experience too many things like that, the noise, the vibe, was just incredible.

“When we scored the roof came off but when we got the second it was something I have never seen or experienced in my career. The lights were everywhere, the noise went to another level and the feeling was just….well, you can’t really put it into words. I swear the place was moving.”