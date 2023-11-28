Sheffield Wednesday bright sparks given chance to press case for first team minutes

Some of Sheffield Wednesday's brightest youngsters have and will be given opportunity to follow the example of Bailey Cadamarteri and force their way into the first team reckoning.

The Owls forward made his second EFL appearance on Saturday, coming off the bench in their 2-1 defeat at Birmingham City having made his league debut before the international break.

Cadamarteri appears to have become a frontline option for new manager Danny Röhl, who made clear he had been selected on merit over the weekend in front of senior man Lee Gregory, with no injury suffered by the 35-year-old. Michael Smith also didn't feature in the matchday squad at Birmingham but is out injured.

Röhl, a former youth coach at RB Leipzig, has spoken about the need for a clear pathway from academy football through to the first team and has brought former under-21s coach Neil Thompson on board to help facilitate that. Academy goalkeeping chief Nicky Weaver will retain close links to Sal Bibbo's first team department.

The international break was spoken of as an opportunity for Wednesday's youngsters to spend time training with Röhl's seniors.

"It was good," the German said. "We had a training session on the Friday together, it was very impressive to see them and good to get a feeling for the players. In the international break we have the time for this and I am always looking for the young players, especially with Neil being part of my coaches, we have to have that link to the under-21s. He knows about the players who have the potential to come in closer to the first team and this is good."