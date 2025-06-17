Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Brian Barry-Murphy, has returned to first-team management with Cardiff City.

Barry-Murphy, who played 67 times for the Owls in the mid-2000s during an 18-month spell at Hillsborough, has spent time in Manchester City’s youth setup and as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s assistant at Leicester City since leaving his last managerial job at Rochdale in 2021 - and now he’s diving back in.

Cardiff were relegated from the Championship last time out, and under BBM they will be eager to try and climb back up into the second-tier at the first time of asking.

“Cardiff City Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Barry-Murphy as First Team Head Coach,” they said on their website. “The 46-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Bluebirds, which runs until the summer of 2028.

“Throughout his 23-year playing career, Brian started with hometown club, Cork City, before moving to the UK with Preston North End. Following loan spells at Southend United & Hartlepool United and later 18-months at Sheffield Wednesday, Brian made Greater Manchester his home, spending six years with Bury before an eight year stay at Rochdale, where he began his coaching journey.

“Brian leaves his role as First Team Coach at Leicester City to take charge of the Bluebirds, following a compensation agreement between the two teams. He previously managed Rochdale from 2019 to 2021 before a three-year period in charge of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad.”

Speaking about the appointment, the Bluebirds’ owner, Tan Sri Vincent Tan, said: “I’d like to welcome Brian to Cardiff City Football Club. We are delighted that he has agreed to become Head Coach.

“Throughout the interview process, Brian showed a huge passion for our Club because he believes in what we're trying to do. He knows this level having played and managed at this standard before, where he was noted for his style of play. Since then, he has only gone from strength to strength as a leader.”

Barry-Murphy is the latest of many recent new appointments in the English Football League, with Gerhard Struber possibly the next as he draws closer to taking on the job at Bristol City.

