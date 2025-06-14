Obscure 67-appearance ex-Sheffield Wednesday man set for manager gig as club wait
Managerless Cardiff City were relegated from the Championship last season with something of a whimper, falling to the bottom spot in the second tier with eight matches without a win before ultimately missing out on the safety places by five points. Omer Riza left the club in April having himself replaced Erol Bulut in what was a deeply difficult campaign for the Welsh club.
The Bluebirds will tackle the third tier for the first time since 2003 and will do so with something of a turnover in personnel, starting in the dugout. After a long process in replacing Riza, it seems they have settled on their man with Brian Barry-Murphy chosen to spearhead their attempt at an instant return to the Championship.
The Cork-born former Wednesday player, who became the first player bought by Wednesday after the transfer window rulings were set up in 2003, played 67 times across all competitions for the Owls before leaving for Bury in 2004. In six years he became a modern legend at Gigg Lane and later retired from playing at Rochdale in 2018, where he went on to step into management.
After three years the highly-rated 46-year-old spent time coaching in the fated Manchester City youth set-up before joining Leicester City as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s assistant in December. Reports in South Wales and in the national media suggest the wait goes on to settle Barry-Murphy’s Foxes exit - but that a deal is agreed for him to take over at Cardiff.
