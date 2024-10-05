Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Röhl, says that Coventry City are a team that’s further down the line in terms of where they want to be compared to the Owls.

It’s not too long ago that Coventry, like the Owls, found themselves in League One after a fall from grace following a number of years in the Premier League back in the 1990s. At one point they even fell down to League Two, gaining promotion from there in 2017/18.

And also, like Wednesday in 2015/16, the Sky Blues recently went close to reaching the promised land of the top-flight once again, and under Mark Robins have looked like a side that is capable of keeping that push going - so much so that they have spent a healthy chunk of money on transfer fees of late.

That’s one reason why Röhl is wary of this afternoon’s opponents, but their recent schedule is also something that could help them, he says.

"Coventry has one more day off and a little bit more rest - they also have a home game,” the German told the media. “It’s a balance between the fresh legs and keeping the core of the team and direction and we try it again. What they invested in the squad in the summer was around £20m. Something like this - I am not sure.

"There is still a gap and we have to think of different ways to close the gap and make some good transfers and improve the team. We go to a team who has a value of around £75m and they build up something, longer term. Our expectations and demands are high to get something there. This is good."

As things stand Wednesday and Coventry are level on eight points from eight games in the Championship, but with so many matches still left to play, Röhl isn’t concerned with who is where at this point.

He went on to say, "The league table is a little bit crazy. But it’s also the Championship, with teams being very close to each other. Two points more, you are around position 11 or tenth and two points less, you are near the bottom. The true table will come in November or December. Even then, from our story last season, it’s not sure who will be there at the end. It’s the Championship."

The Owls face Coventry at 3pm this afternoon as they look to climb up to league table with a win at the Coventry Building Society Arena.