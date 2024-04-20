Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delgado’s debut season in England has been a frustrating one in so many ways. He joined under Xisco and was a regular at Hillsborough, but an injury saw him undergo a hip operation that effectively ruled him out for the season and he was consequently left unregistered by the Spaniard’s replacement.

Now, after he was seen back out with his teammates in S6, Röhl says that it’s an important step for the Chilean international, but also explained that he still has to train on his own on occasion.

“I think for him it’s important that he’s back on the grass,” the German said. “He’s started to train with us, and this is important for him. But I’m also honest, and now we’re at a point where the next two weeks I need a strong group that are really ready to play, and it means that sometimes Juan will train individually…

“I’m very happy for him that he has made this huge step after a long time with treatments - it was really hard, and it’s important for him to be able to train again with his teammates.”

Meanwhile, question marks remain over what the future holds for the full back, and his manager has suggested that things will be assessed over the summer before decisions are made on what the team will look like when they return for preseason ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

