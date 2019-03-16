Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce on why he is happy to prove ‘sensible people’ wrong after Blackburn Rovers win

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce says he is “happy full stop” heading into the international break as the Owls maintained their unbeaten run with a 4-2 win over Blackburn at Hillsborough.

The Owls took the lead early in the first half from a Steven Fletcher tap-in, before substitute Atdhe Nuhiu made it two in the second period.

Dominic Iorfa and Marco Matias added Wednesday’s third and fourth goals, but it wasn’t plain sailing for the home side who conceded twice in a thrilling match.

Speaking to the Star after the match, Bruce said he was pleased that Wednesday’s 11-match unbeaten run – which leaves them two points off the play-off places – proved people wrong who had earlier written off the Owls.

He said: “It’s fair to say that we got our goals at the right time. I always thought Blackburn were a threat, they are a good side going forward.

“They’ve got a unique partnership in Graham, who has been around the block a bit and I’ve had him and know all about him, and the boy Dack.

“Dack gave us problems all afternoon, so it was difficult in that respect.

“At this part of the season it’s about getting the result on an awful afternoon. I thought Bolton was difficult on Tuesday but I thought that was the worst conditions we’ve been up against.

“I’m delighted about that, I wish we hadn’t conceded in the way we did. We went deep too quickly with too long to go and made it a bit awkward for ourselves at the end but to score four, I’m delighted.”

Wednesday now sit in 10th place in the Championship heading into the break, with eight matches left to play until the end of the season.

“We’ve got to be happy full stop going into the international break. Credit to the players and to my staff who have worked tirelessly to turn things around.

“If you asked most sensible people a few months ago they’d have said we wouldn’t have a chance.”

The only negatives from another impressive Owls performance were injury related, as Sam Hutchinson was forced off with a hamstring problem within the opening ten minutes and Steven Fletcher suffered a groin strain.

Bruce said: “Let’s hope that his groin is not too bad. Hutchinson, who has constantly got a problem, and unfortunately Fletch has nicked his groin.”