Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce ‘delighted’ with second half performance against Derby County and Sam Winnall return

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce praised his side for their second half performance against Derby County after the Owls found an equaliser through Dominic Iorfa’s header to take a point back to S6.

The home side took the lead through a Bradley Johnson header and were the brighter of the two sides in the opening period, but Wednesday found a way back into the game through Iorfa on 57 minutes.

Owls Manager Steve Bruce. Pic Steve Ellis.

Both Sam Winnall and Atdhe Nuhiu were handed substitute appearances, with a knee and ankle injury sustained by Steven Fletcher the biggest concern of the afternoon.

Speaking to the Star after the match, Bruce said: “I was delighted second half in particular, it could have gone either way. It was a good response after going 1-0 down away to a club like this.

“I have been delighted with them, second half in particular I thought we were better.

“First half I thought we were giving the ball away a bit too cheaply and we were a bit slow in trying to put the ball forward.

“It was good, I haven't seen people like Atdhe the big centre-forward because the lads have done so well and I haven’t seen Winnall so it’s still a learning process for me.

“But in terms of results I think we’ve lost one in 14 and one in eight for myself so slowly but surely there’s a bit of confidence coming back.

“We are drawing too many but if we can turn these draws into wins, it’s a big week coming up with Bolton and Blackburn.”

Bruce maintains his unbeaten record as Owls boss heading into Tuesday night’s away match at Bolton, with the gap to the play-offs still at six points.

And the Owls chief was full of praise for Nuhiu and Winnall, who both contributed to a few late chances as the visitors looked to come away from Pride Park with a first win in 13 years.

“With the form and the way the team has been, Forestieri and Fletcher have been the two I have gone with.

“We don’t know how bad it [Steven Fletcher’s injury] is until we get scans and x-rays. It doesn’t look good. It’s his knee and his ankle.

“I haven’t seen Atdhe and of course Winnall is coming back from his cruciate so let’s hope he can stay fit, we always know he is a decent player at this level.

“He did give us something, a bit of energy.”