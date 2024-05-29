Sheffield Wednesday boss sends message to Hansi Flick after Barcelona announcement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Röhl spent time working as an assistant to the new Barca boss with both Bayern Munich and the German national team, enjoying some big successes together before Wednesday’s man in charge decided to go it alone.
They remain close, of course, and Flick was present back in March to see his protégé secure what proved to be a hugely important win over Plymouth Argyle at Hillsborough, with Röhl speaking about how much it meant for him to make the trip over to South Yorkshire.
Flick has now been unveiled by the Catalan giants as Xavi’s successor at the Camp Nou, and there were some well wishing words from Röhl as his compatriot begins his latest challenge.
“It was a fantastic and successful time together,” he said on Instagram. “I wish my supporter, mentor and friend all the best in Barcelona. Good luck and all the best to you and your coaching team!!! It was nice that you visited me in Sheffield Wednesday. See you soon.”
Röhl signed a new long-term contract with Wednesday earlier this month, committing his future to the club until 2027, and no doubt he’ll be having a few conversations with his Catalonia-based counterpart as he looks to make sure there’s no relegation battle for his side this time around.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.