Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals key squad detail that limits Owls’ transfer options

Sheffield Wednesday will only be able to sign one more player that doesn’t automatically qualify for a work permit.

The rules regarding players who can join English clubs changed in 2023, with a new setup meaning that those who didn’t qualify for Governing Body Endorsement could still join a club as an ESC player – somebody who the respective club believes can provide an Elite Significant Contribution.

Players don’t have to stay in the ESC category, however, with Pol Valentin being a case in point for this coming season. He didn’t qualify for a work permit when he joined last summer, but after playing more than 50% of the minutes he was available for he has now been converted into a non-ESC player.

Most of the Owls’ new signings over the past few month are either English or received an auto-pass for a work permit due to their minutes played/league played/international caps last time out, however not all tick those boxes. And Danny Röhl has explained that there is just one ESC spot left at Wednesday as things stand.

Wednesday have already got the bulk of their work done in the transfer window ahead of the 2024/25 season, however the fact that only one ESC spot remains does somewhat limit their options with regards to who they may be looking at to help add the finishing touches to their ranks.

Somebody like Iké Ugbo, for instance, would be absolutely fine given that he’s born in England, whereas reported targets from this summer such as Mickael Nadé and Sory Kaba may not hit the 15-point threshold required if they were to move to England.

