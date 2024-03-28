Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both Poveda and Bannan had to come off during the Owls' last game, the defeat away at Ipswich Town, and there have been worries about their availability going forward.

The Owls skipper was seen back in training on images released by the club this week, which has been seen as a good omen, however there was no sign of Poveda after his injury meant that he had to withdraw from Colombia's national team during the international break.

Danny Röhl says that both have been involved in training, though, and that a decision will be made today or tomorrow as to whether they will be able to feature in the game against Swansea on Friday afternoon.

“The good thing is that we have today to train," he told the media. "And after that we will see who is available or not - this is bad news for you, though, because I can’t give you any answers today. We have to to look who is available, but one thing I can say is that with my decision I have to look to the whole picture. After this game we still have seven games to go, and if there are risks then I don’t want any new injuries - that’s what I have to decide.

“They are in training, they are involved, but it depends… It’s the kind of decision I have to make in the afternoon today, and then we’ll see what we can do and what is helpful for the following weeks.”