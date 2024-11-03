Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, had no complaints about the penalties given against his team - but wasn’t happy with his team’s part in them.

Penalties at Hillsborough are a rare occurrence these days, Wednesday haven’t been awarded one since that win over Peterborough United in the play-off semifinal, and jokes about the lack of spotkicks has become a regular thing amongst the Wednesday fanbase.

So it made it even more frustrating that Watford, as they looked to end a six-game losing streak on the road, were handed two in the space of a few minutes on Saturday afternoon, both of which were converted as they went on to win 6-2 on what was an afternoon to forget for the hosts.

Röhl was asked about the two decisions - one against Di’Shon Bernard and the other Dominic Iorfa - after the game, and though he did have concerns about the penalties, it was more about what led to them than the calls against his team.

“I think you can give both,” he told The Star. “The first one is maybe a handball, and that handball is unnecessary… You lose the ball and normally you can control it, that is our strength, you can pass out and go. Then the second one I think it’s more a mistake that we’re not connected with the last line, we didn’t make the run and maybe we thought we were quick enough to close the gaps instead of making the step immediately and staying connected…

“There are things that we’ve never done before, and that we have to stop immediately for the next game otherwise it will be another tough one.”

Wednesday will have to improve a lot next week if they’re to get themselves back on track before the international break sets in, and with Sheffield United on the horizon Röhl will be very aware of what lies ahead.