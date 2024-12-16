Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, praised his side after they came from behind to see off Oxford United over the weekend.

Wednesday didn’t have the best of starts at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday, with Greg Leigh giving the hosts an early leas as the Owls went on the hunt for their first away win over the U’s since back in 1988.

Josh Windass came to the rescue though as he poked home directly from a corner, with Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama getting the thitd and second en route to an important victory, and their boss was delighted to see the fightback that they once again displayed in order to get something from a losing position.

“It shows one thing,” he told the media afterwards. “And that’s about the mentality, how strong we are if we keep going. It shows as well that we are not able at the moment to have clean sheets away and that’s a part of the game we can improve. But to win 3-1 is great to see. A big, big credit to my team.

“The win was very well deserved. We conceded a goal after a second ball situation from a set piece, then they had a big chance for 2-0 and then we came slowly but step by step into the game.

“I think by the end of the first half we felt we could win this game. We changed some small details at half-time then we changed back to our 5-2-3 shape and we were very strong and we knew we would get opportunities on the counter-attack with our speed. In the end it was great and to have five wins from six away games is unbelievable, outstanding. We had to work hard for all these points.”

Next up for the Owls is a visit from Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, and Röhl will be eager to see his side translate their away form into home performances as they seek a return to winning ways on home soil in their final Hillsborough fixture of 2024.