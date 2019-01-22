Sheffield Wednesday boss pictured chatting to England cricket team in West Indies before taking up Hillsborough role

Sheffield Wednesday boss has been watching England’s cricket team warm up for the First Test of their West Indies tour before he takes up his new managerial post at the beginning of next month.

Bruce was finally announced as the new Owls boss at the beginning of this month but his arrival at Hillsborough was put on hold until February 1 after a promise was made to spend time with his family.

The 58-year-old sadly lost both his mother and father last year before leaving his old job at Aston Villa.

It is believed that Bruce had a long-held ambition to watch England in the West Indies and due to football commitments had previously been unable to do so.

Since agreeing to take up the role at Wednesday, Bruce’s former assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have been holding the fort.

Bruce was pictured chatting with England’s players and coaches as he watched the team’s final nets session before the start of the three-match series, which begins on Wednesday in Barbados.