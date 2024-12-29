Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is very pleased with the progress that Nathaniel Chalobah has been making since his return from injury.

Chalobah got 45 minutes for the first time since his return from injury this week as he came on to play a huge role in the Owls’ comeback against Middlesbrough, helping to change the game as Röhl’s outfit overturned a 3-0 deficit to draw 3-3 at the Riverside.

The 30-year-old has been stepping up his minutes since missing the opening months of the 2024/25 campaign, and has earned plenty of plaudits for his cameos so far, none more so than his efforts in the second stanza in Teesside a few days ago.

It is now starting to be queried whether the former West Bromwich Albion man has earned the right to start games for Wednesday as they prepare for their final game of the year against Preston North End today, and Röhl admitted that he’s now got a decision to make on how he sets up at Deepdale - praising the work that his number four has done up until this point.

"He's got minutes and minutes now,” he told the media. “To have played 45 minutes is helpful and when you have Shea and Barry in good form and you play with two midfielders you have to think what we can do. Let's see what we can do in the next game... It's step-by-step. When you played 20 minutes, now 45 minutes it showed that he is closer and closer to 90 minutes.

"It sometimes is not easy for him, he has to be calm and wait for the moment but every game he came in, he helped us. Against Derby he helped us, he helped us in the last minutes against Stoke, and against Middlesbrough. He gives us good control in midfield. I think it's very helpful to have three sixes.

Meanwhile, discussing the game itself, Röhl went on to add, "I think a point is always helpful for the mentality, the belief, for the conviction, this is how it's been so far. We analysed the game, we'll take something from this game to move on to three more games in eight days, three chances to get something."

Wednesday will still be without Di’Shon Bernard this afternoon as he serves the second - and final - game of his suspension, while there are also question marks over the fitness of Djeidi Gassama after he limped off during the Boxing Day draw with Boro.