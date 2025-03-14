Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that the Owls are looking good on the injury front ahead of their game against Sheffield United.

Wednesday play host to their bitter rivals on Sunday afternoon as they seek revenge for the 1-0 defeat back in November, heading into the game in good form after morale-boosting victories over both Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City on the road.

Unfortunately the Owls’ home form has been less than ideal in 2024/25, and with the Blades impressive on the road the hosts will need to be at their very best if they’re going to win their first Steel City derby in 17 years... From a player perspective, Röhl says that everybody is itching to be part of the game at Hillsborough, with the club nearing a full bill of health.

Yan Valery, who has missed games due to a knock recently, could possibly be back in contention to make a return for the club soon after he returned to training, and the Owls boss has suggested that even if people aren’t back this weekend, they will have practically everybody available after the international break - aside from Di’Shon Bernard.

“We look very good,” he said. “You can see everybody wants to play and wants to be in the squad - everybody is training. Yan was back on the pitch today, he’s going forward, with Dom and Akin it’s going better and better. I’m very positive that after the international break we will maybe have everyone back except for Dish. And going into the final games with the best players available, a nearly full squad, would be fantastic.”

The likes of Valery, Stuart Armstrong, Akin Famewo and Co are unlikely to be able to feature against the Blades given their current timeline of recovery, however Famewo is using the U21s as a way to get back match ready and will be itching to get out there playing for the first team as soon as possible.