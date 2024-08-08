Sheffield Wednesday boss offers 'positive' latest on Owls' Iké Ugbo pursuit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that he is ‘positive’ about the Owls’ pursuit of striker, Iké Ugbo.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday have been in the hunt to land Ugbo’s signature for a number of weeks now as they look to bolster their attack with a player who excelled for them during their Championship great escape, but as of this afternoon there has been nothing finalised between the involved parties.

Wednesday are believed to be close on getting something done, with the 25-year-old also eager to make his return to Hillsborough on a permanent basis, but the Owls boss is keeping his cards close to his chest for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s still a race, a race that is open,” he told the media. “Let’s see what we can do in the next hours, days. We’re trying, we’re trying everything. I said before, we’re working hard. Big thank you to the club, for the support from the chairman and Kevin (Beadell).

“I think there is a big togetherness, good teamwork. We have to do something, we want to do something, and we’re in a good way at the moment.”

But when will the race be over? That will be the question that fans want answered. Röhl wouldn’t give definitives, but did seem optimistic when asked whether it could be done before facing Plymouth.

He went on to say, “You never know in football - this is always the crucial part. You hope to be ready before the game, of course, but you never know in football. Sometimes there is a turnaround, but what I will say is that I’m very positive that something could happen.