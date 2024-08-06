Danny Röhl is happy with lots of the work that Sheffield Wednesday have been doing on the pitch - but knows elements of it must improve.

The Owls have had a mixed bag in terms of their preseason results, beating Alfreton Town 2-0, losing 4-0 to RB Salzburg and then drawing 2-2 with Werder Bremen and 0-0 with Leganes - they have received plenty of plaudits along the way, too, for the style of play that they’re working towards.

On Saturday afternoon they probably deserved to beat their Spanish opponents at Hillsborough and came close to breaking the deadlock on occasion, and though Röhl was pleased with what he saw, he understands that they’re by no means the finished product.

Speaking to The Star at the weekend he said, “I saw a lot of good principles with the ball, and against the ball. Sometimes we missed a link player between the strikers and the midfield to lure them out a bit more and open up the red zone, but I did think we found a good balance.

"What we have to improve is using the moments where we can speed up the game more to attack them again, but to control such a game and dominate it was also important. You can have a lot of ball possession and nothing happens, but we are creating stuff in the final third - this is good to see.

“But we want to win games, which means we have to score, and this is now the next step of what we have to do.”

Wednesday are back in competitive action on Sunday afternoon when Plymouth Argyle come to town for their Championship opener, and no doubt the Owls boss would swap a lack of goals against Leganes for one or two this weekend. As long as a clean sheet comes with them, of course.