Sheffield Wednesday boss names area Owls 'have to improve' as Championship opener looms

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Danny Röhl is happy with lots of the work that Sheffield Wednesday have been doing on the pitch - but knows elements of it must improve.

The Owls have had a mixed bag in terms of their preseason results, beating Alfreton Town 2-0, losing 4-0 to RB Salzburg and then drawing 2-2 with Werder Bremen and 0-0 with Leganes - they have received plenty of plaudits along the way, too, for the style of play that they’re working towards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday afternoon they probably deserved to beat their Spanish opponents at Hillsborough and came close to breaking the deadlock on occasion, and though Röhl was pleased with what he saw, he understands that they’re by no means the finished product.

Speaking to The Star at the weekend he said, “I saw a lot of good principles with the ball, and against the ball. Sometimes we missed a link player between the strikers and the midfield to lure them out a bit more and open up the red zone, but I did think we found a good balance.

"What we have to improve is using the moments where we can speed up the game more to attack them again, but to control such a game and dominate it was also important. You can have a lot of ball possession and nothing happens, but we are creating stuff in the final third - this is good to see.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our Whatsapp channel for your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media

“But we want to win games, which means we have to score, and this is now the next step of what we have to do.”

Wednesday are back in competitive action on Sunday afternoon when Plymouth Argyle come to town for their Championship opener, and no doubt the Owls boss would swap a lack of goals against Leganes for one or two this weekend. As long as a clean sheet comes with them, of course.

Related topics:Hillsborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice