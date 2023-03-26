Darren Moore has made a couple of changes to his Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Wednesday are seeking a return to winning ways after their defeat to Barnsley last time out, and will be hoping that they can prolong Rovers’ torrid run of form that has seen them go 17 without victory.

Moore has made two changes to the XI that were beaten earlier in the week, with Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo dropping to the bench in favour of Tyreeq Bakinson and Reece James.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For both it may be a case of giving them a break after playing plenty of football of late, while there is still no place for Mallik Wilks despite Darren Moore saying on Friday that he should be returning to the squad after injury.

Here’s how the two teams line up...

Advertisement Hide Ad