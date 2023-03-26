News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 hour ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
23 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Two changes as Sheffield Wednesday boss makes surprise decisions v Forest Green Rovers

Darren Moore has made a couple of changes to his Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 26th Mar 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 12:09 BST

Wednesday are seeking a return to winning ways after their defeat to Barnsley last time out, and will be hoping that they can prolong Rovers’ torrid run of form that has seen them go 17 without victory.

Moore has made two changes to the XI that were beaten earlier in the week, with Will Vaulks and Akin Famewo dropping to the bench in favour of Tyreeq Bakinson and Reece James.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For both it may be a case of giving them a break after playing plenty of football of late, while there is still no place for Mallik Wilks despite Darren Moore saying on Friday that he should be returning to the squad after injury.

Most Popular

Here’s how the two teams line up...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darren MooreLeague One