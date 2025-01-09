Sheffield Wednesday boss makes strong Josh Windass statement amid Santos interest
Windass has been the subject of interest from Brazilian giants, Santos, as his former Rangers manager, Pedro Caixhinha, looks to try and bring him on board in the Serie A, however there has been no offer put to the Owls yet that they have deemed acceptable at the time of writing.
The attacker is currently into the last six months of his deal at Hillsborough, but - importantly - there is a one-year option in place that could see Wednesday extend it by another year, giving them the upper hand with regards to any potential negotiations with Santos, and Röhl says that he wants the 30-year-old to remain at Hillsborough.
“For me it’s not important if it’s true or a rumour,” he told the media. “What is important is that there are no question marks… Josh is a key player for me and I want to keep him here. I want to see him on the pitch, and hopefully he can score 10 more goals and he can have 20 - 20 would be fantastic, and I think that’s what we’re working on.
“Josh has a good development, I don’t know all of his history, but when I compare it to last year it’s been a huge step forward. He can play more minutes, he can score, he helps the team, he can make the difference… I think it shows that we can develop and improve players, and this is fantastic to see.”
Windass is currently enjoying the strongest Championship campaign of his career, and will be hoping to add to his tally when league football returns against Leeds United, with the former Accrington Stanley man likely to be rested for this weekend’s trip to Coventry City in the FA Cup.
