Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, admits that he’ll probably start using more of the club’s young players should their play-off hopes peter out.

The Owls boss has been very clear about Wednesday’s ambitions for the final seven games, insisting that the club are still in the mix for a top six spot in the Championship, however at this stage there are five points and six teams standing in their way. In a couple of weeks’ time they’ll have a clearer picture of what is actually feasible for them.

And should they realise that a midtable finish is what awaits them, Röhl says that the opportunity will be there for some of the club’s academy players to try and make their mark at senior level - or at least find out where they’re at in comparison to their senior counterparts.

“I think I can agree,” he said at the suggestion of more youngsters getting on the field as the season goes on. “At first it’s about having the best team on the pitch, but if we come to a point where we are in a good mid-table position, and we can’t attack the league so much, then of course in my mind is to give young players minutes. I think this is important for the new season, to see where they’re at at the moment.

“But the key is how you perform in training, and if you train well then you’ll get a chance. This is not a wildcard because of your age, you have to deliver… You look to give them opportunities, give them minutes, to really see where they are.”

Wednesday’s next game sees them take on Hull City on Saturday afternoon, and with Pierce Charles having made his league debut against Cardiff City, we could see plans shifting more and more towards the 2025/26 campaign at Hillsborough.