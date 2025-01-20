Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Ryo Hatsuse admission ahead of Dejphon Chansiri talks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danny Röhl hopes talks with Dejphon Chansiri in the coming days can accelerate Sheffield Wednesday January transfer activity - and confirmed the nature of some of those talks.

The Star revealed last week that Japanese defender Ryo Hatsuse was training with them as the Owls weighed up the possibility of a move to bring the 27-year-old to the Championship. The Vissel Kobe left-back is also reportedly wanted by clubs in the Bundesliga. It’s understood Hatsuse has impressed in training and Röhl hinted at ongoing interest last week.

It comes ahead of talks between Röhl and Chansiri that are hoped to accelerate much-needed activity in the January transfer window. Alongside what the German coach has made clear is an outside chance of re-signing Shea Charles on loan from Southampton, a potential bid to sign Hatsuse will be on the agenda. Wednesday are believed to have further targets.

“This is a topic for the following week now,” Röhl said when asked on Hatsuse. “We have some topics for the following days of course and we will see how clear the picture is and what we can do. The next game comes soon against Bristol (City) and this I think is a game we need to win at home of course.”

Asked about his confidence of Wednesday being able to enjoy a successful window following the talks, the Owls boss spoke in relaxed tones.

“The biggest thing is the communication,” he said. “Let’s see what it means, let’s see what happens and let’s see what is the result. And then hopefully we can look forward and be active again.”