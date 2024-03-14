Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owls boss, Danny Röhl, purposely left spaces in his 25-man squad for the second half of the season with an eye on potential signings that could help their cause, however the deadline for new registrations is now drawing close - as is the final run-in of games.

With that in mind Röhl says that he's made a decision to look for any more players to bolster their ranks for the remainder of this season, opting to use those already through the door as they seek a good run of games that will see them secure their position in the second tier for next season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Star ahead of the trip to Ipswich Town the Owls boss said, “I think we have now come to a point where it doesn’t really make sense to bring in any free agents, because players need time to adapt and if they were to come here now then it means they’ve not been playing for a club, sometimes not training, so for these last five weeks I’m not looking for new players.

"Of course I’m looking for players for the new season, but not for this season. I’m really happy with the culture, I see everybody is connected, so I’ll be keeping going with this group and this strong mentality.”