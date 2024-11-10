Sheffield Wednesday boss makes big call as Owls XI to face Sheffield United is confirmed
Wednesday head into the game on the back of a good win over Norwich City, so will be full of confidence for the first derby in almost six years - but they face a United side who are doing extremely well in the Championship this season and could go top of the table with a win - if it’s big enough.
Röhl will be hoping that they can stop that happening and secure a first Bramall Lane victory for the Owls since 2009, and in order to do that he’s opted to make zero changes to the side that were so successful at Hillsborough last time out - he’s put faith in those that secured three points that day, and will be keen to see them do so again.
Here’s how the two teams line up:
Wednesday - Beadle, Valery, Bernard, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Ingelsson, Windass, Ugbo
United - Cooper, Gilchrist, Arblaster, Souttar, Hamer, O’Hare, Rak-Sakyi, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Souza, Campbell
