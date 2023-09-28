News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday boss makes Bailey Cadamarteri admission after ‘big talent’ gets senior call-up

Bailey Cadamarteri was called up to Sheffield Wednesday’s senior training this week, and Xisco has described him as a ‘big talent’ for the club.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 28th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
The 18-year-old striker was missing from the U21s side that beat Huddersfield Town B 6-2 on Tuesday after he was asked to train with the first team at Middlewood Road, and some had suggested that it could mean a potential chance to make the squad to face Sunderland.

That won’t be the case, though, according to his manager, however the Spaniard says that they’re looking to get him up to speed so that the talented teen – who has seven goals in six games so far in 2023/24 – could become an option in the future.

“Not this weekend,” Xisco told The Star. “But he’s one of the players that I have in my head. He’s one of the players we have in our academy with good potential - for me he’s a big talent for the future, and just now we need to know how we can reduce the process for him.

"When you play U21 and then go to the Championship you have to reduce the process, because when you put him in you need him to feel comfortable about the situation. We’re trying to work on that.”

According to the Owls boss they have no fresh injury concerns going into the game against Sunderland, giving him some important decisions to make on who starts where at Hillsborough come 8pm on Friday.

