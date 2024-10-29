Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, praised the ‘outstanding’ effort of fans after defeat to Brentford, and hailed Liam Palmer as a club legend.

The Owls were unlucky to be beaten on penalties at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday night, with Djeidi Gassama getting them back into the game in the second half before Palmer unfortunately missed the deciding penalty.

Fans chanted his name, hailing ‘one of our own’ from a packed out away end in the capital after the Bees had booked their spot in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal, and Röhl was full of praise for the Wednesday stalwart and the travelling support.

“Liam is a legend for the club,” he told the media. “I think he is such a player that gives everything and I like him. Since I arrived at the club it wasn’t always easy, sometimes he wasn’t much involved, but you see with his experience how he can help the team and I must say that the group is more and more a unit – especially when you see the young players get a lot of support from the experienced ones. We can improve together.

“I think at the end the fans recognised how we invested in such a game, and it was outstanding in the last 20 minutes how they celebrated because they saw that we were fighting for every inch.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to this weekend’s trip to Watford this weekend as they return to Championship action in Hillsborough.