Sheffield Wednesday boss lays down gauntlet before Blackburn Rovers visit

Danny Röhl says Sheffield Wednesday ‘must increase our performance’ if they’re to get a result against Blackburn Rovers.

The Owls boss has laid down the gauntlet to his players after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End, praising Rovers for the work that they’ve done so far this season - work that sees them head into tonight’s game in sixth place in the Championship table.

Wednesday managed to see off Blackburn in their last meeting, a huge day in their survival tilt last season, but plenty has changed since then, with both sides now closer to challenging for promotion than battling relegation. Because of that, Röhl is expecting a difficult challenge from John Eustace and his outfit.

“They are the next good opponent,” he said. “They are doing well. Both teams last year fought to stay in the league until the end, they had a good start and then there was a time they didn’t pick up many points and they have come back stronger this year.

“At the moment I think it is just two points (prior to Blackburn’s win over Hull City), we are close together and it could be a good game against a tough opponent. But we must increase our performance very soon, very quickly. Then we have a chance.”

Wednesday are unlikely to move up in the league table even if they do pick up all three points given their vastly inferior goal difference compared to eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion, however victory on home soil would come as a huge boost ahead of a very busy schedule between now and the end of the year.