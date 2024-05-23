Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

All the latest news surrounding Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and their Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be looking ahead to next season, with planning undoubtedly underway. The Owls will be looking to push on from their narrow Championship survival, while the Blades will want to bounce back from a season to forget in the Premier League.

Both sides are going to need to make changes to their squad ahead of next season, albeit more so in the case of the Blades, and that means it could be a busy summer for both Steel City clubs. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Owls, Blades and their Championship rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom in line for return

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom could be set for a return to management following his sacking late last year. Heckingbottom led United to a surprise promotion before being set up to fail in the Premier League. Since then, he has been linked with a number of Championship jobs, but he is now being tipped to drop further down the football pyramid.

According to Alan Nixon, via his Patreon page, Birmingham City are reportedly lining up Heckingbottom for their vacant manager role. The Blues suffered relegation to League One on the final day of the season, and they lost Tony Mowbray earlier this week. The veteran boss wanted to spend time with family and fully recover from recent health problems ahead of returning to management at a later date. It will be interesting to see if Heckingbottom is willing to drop down to the third tier having last managed in the Premier League.

Rohl gets new role

Wednesday boss Rohl has secured a new part-time role that will see him work for ITV during the upcoming Euro 2024. An ITV statement confirmed the network’s line-up for the competition by saying: Led by main presenter Mark Pougatch along with Laura Woods, ITV’s star-studded Euros squad will offer a wealth of insight, expertise and opinion from a punditry line-up of Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl and refereeing analyst Christina Unkel.

“Commentary will come from Sam Matterface, Clive Tyldesley, Seb Hutchinson, Pien Meulensteen and Joe Speight, supported by co-commentators Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, and Andros Townsend, with Gabriel Clarke reporting from the England camp, Connie McLaughlin with the Scotland squad, and Celina Hinchcliffe rounding up the news from the tournament.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds prediction

Former Leeds United star Ross McCormack has submitted his prediction for Sunday’s play-off final between his old club and Southampton. He told Sky Sports: “To be honest with you, I've said since the start of the season that if their three attacking players in front of the midfield two turn up which will probably be Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter, if they turn up, I don't see anything but a Leeds United win.