Sheffield Wednesday: Boss Jos Luhukay's winning salute to Owls fans

Delighted boss Jos Luhukay praised the contribution of the Hillsborough crowd as Sheffield Wednesday held their nerve to record their first Championship win of the season tonight.

The Owls beat previously-unbeaten Millwall 2-1 at Hillsborough after leading 2-0 and the manager says the home fans played a big part in the triumph which lifts his side out of the bottom three after four matches.

Man of the Match Barry Bannan scored a first-half wonder-volley and captain Tom Lees netted seconds after the break to set up the triumph, although Wednesday had to show character to survive late pressure after Ryan Tunnicliffe had set up a tense finish with the visitors' only goal.

"I think it was a game where we needed our fans," Luhukay said. "First, our players on the field have to give our fans passion and ambition and a belief that you will win and play good.

"In the first 30 minutes we played very well. We have chances and we make a fantastic 1-0 through Barry Bannan."

After away defeats at Wigan Athletic and Brentford and a home draw with Hull City, Wednesday produced their best performance of the season to see off the Lions who had lost only twice in 23 second-tier outings before this evening.

Luhukay selected youngsters Jordan Thorniley, Fraser Preston and Matt Penney to start, leaving senior players like Fernando Forestieri and Sam Hutchinson on the bench.

"It feels very good, of course," the boss added. "It's out first (league) win, our first win at home. I'm very proud of my team and also our fans.

"In the last 15 minutes of the first half we lost a little bit of control but in the second half we started good and had maybe a little bit of luck with the second goal and then we controlled the game (until Millwall's goal)."