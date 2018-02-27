Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay reveals what swung FA Cup tie in Swansea’s favour

A disappointed Jos Luhukay was left ruing the Owls’ finishing after they bowed out of the FA Cup.

Wednesday failed to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 1997 after sliding to a 2-0 defeat at Swansea City last night.

Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal with Almen Abdi at the final whistle.....Pic Steve Ellis

Lucas Joao and Jacob Butterfield had chances to give the Owls a half-time lead, forcing Kristoffer Nordfeldt into a number of good saces.

But Swansea improved after the break and strikes from Jordan Ayew and Nathan Dyer condemned Wednesday to a third consecutive defeat.

Luhukay said: “I think the first half was in balance between the two teams. Both sides had two or three good chances to score. It was a little bit in the balance. We had two or three situations in the first half where we could have scored. In the second half, Swansea had a high effective in the chances that they had.

“We could not come to very good chances and create the chances we like to do.

“Swansea made the goal and we could not come back into the game to get the goal to make it 1-1. After the goal from Swansea we put on an extra striker to try to get the goal.

“But in the last 30 metres we could not get behind the defence. Swansea were very well organised and have physically strong players. We could not score and Swansea made the second goal and it was very difficult to come back into the game. We tried to get into the next round but we didn’t play against an easy club. Swansea are a good team and well-organised.

Jack Hunt (hamstring) will be assessed over the next few days while Ross Wallace (knee) is set to have surgery on Thursday and miss the rest of the season.