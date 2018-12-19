Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay made the call to sideline Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson, confirms Dejphon Chansiri

Have your say

Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has confirmed it is solely manager Jos Luhukay's decision to not select fans favourites Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson.

Goalkeeper Westwood and defensive midfielder Hutchinson have been frozen out at Hillsborough, with Westwood having never played under Luhukay while Hutchinson has not featured since August.

Hutchinson played the first half of Monday's Under-23s home win over Hull City.

Speaking at a heated fans' forum last night, Chansiri said: "It is the coach's decision."

Westwood, a standout performer in Wednesday reaching back-to-back play-offs, and Hutchinson have trained with the development squad in recent weeks.

On Westwood's absence, Chansiri, who was jeered and heckled at times in the 1867 Lounge, said: "Sometimes he isn't fit, sometimes he is injured.

"If some don't play, it is dependant on the coach's decision and whether they are fit or not.

"As I understand, Jos wants people to play.

"He wants the players fit to play 90 minutes so I hired him to be the coach.

"Jos wants people to be fit and ready to play.

"It's the coach's decision.

"I need to respect his decision."

Asked if there were any contractual reasons why Westwood and Hutchinson are not involved, Chansiri said: "It is nothing about contracts at all."

Boss Luhukay has come under fire following a poor run of results.

On Luhukay's future, the Thai businessman said: "If we sack Jos, next month isn't guaranteed any better.

"The fans don't have responsibility.

"You say you want passion, different personalities cannot compare with Carlos (Carvalhal).

"You cannot expect other people will be the same."

Meanwhile, young Owls defender Isaac Rice has penned his maiden pro contract, tying him to the club until the summer of 2021.