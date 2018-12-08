Sheffield Wednesday: Boss Jos Luhukay gives his take on Owls’ draw with Rotherham United

Have your say

Jos Luhukay believes his side showed character against Rotherham United but lamented yet more mistakes from his defence.

Wednesday came from behind to salvage a draw – but the result extends their poor run of form to just one win in nine games.

Jos Luhukay says he does not have enough players that are capable of playing more than 25 league matches in a season.

Wednesday started terribly after the break, giving away two goals inside ten minutes to strikes from Michael Smith and Richie Towell.

Lucas Joao scored twice for Wednesday.

Towell's strike was partly down to a handling error from Owls’ stopper Cameron Dawson.

“I must see the goals back,” admitted Luhukay.

“We made the first goal in an important moment just before half-time.

“You think that you have a little bit more confidence then to start the second half.

“Their second goal was a shot from 25 or 30 yards.

“After that we found a way back in the game which is a positive for my team.

“But it was too early and too fast that they made it 2-1.

“We came back to 2-2 thanks to a very good goal from Lucas.

“After that we needed maybe some luck to get a chance for the third goal, but two or three times Rotherham had chances too.”

Owls 2-2 Rotherham – how the game unfolded

Luhukay, who again was the subject of Wednesday fans chanting for his removal, admits the Owls are in a rut right now.

“This period is not easy,” added Luhukay.

“There was more pressure on my team than our opponents, with all respect.

“It is not easy to play against them and they were strong from set-pieces.

“Next week is a new chance to get three points again.”

Read more Owls news from the Star