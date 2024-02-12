Sheffield Wednesday boss heaps praise on Lee Gregory despite squad list decision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 35-year-old finds himself in a difficult position at present having been left out of the club's squad list for the second half of the season, a decision that will have been harder to take following Wednesday's decision not to let him leave in the January transfer window despite plenty of interest.

Teams such as Derby County and Mansfield Town had been very keen to bring 'Greggers' on board in order to aid their respective promotion bids in the second half of the campaign, but in the end terms couldn't be agreed and he remained at Hillsborough.

Gregory enjoyed an excellent couple of seasons with the Owls in League One as he contributed hugely to their promotion back into the Championship, but under Röhl he's barely been used and as things stand won't play a part in the second half of their campaign. The Wednesday boss, however, says that can always change.

“I’ve never seen before a player who takes these things like him,” he told The Star. “He’s still training hard, he is ready when I say yes, he’s given me a feeling that he’s absolutely on my side, on my page. In the end it is what it is.

“He is still part of my team, and the good thing is that I still have open space on the list - it means that if we need him then he will be ready. I think he deserves all the credit, he’s done well for the whole club, but this is sometimes football... Some decisions we have to take, and I think he’s shown his professional attitude.”