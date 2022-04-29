But the wait looks likely to go on for those hoping to see his first start since February 1, suggested Darren Moore.

Windass made his first appearance in nearly three months on Tuesday evening.

Moore said: “I’m not sure if he’s ready to start yet but he had a good, solid week’s training and a good half an hour at Fleetwood. We’re pleased to have him back.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is back in action.

“He’s part of the squad tomorrow and hopefully he’ll be fine in the morning and will be part of the group.

“It’s great to have someone of Josh’s ilk and quality and the goal threat we all know he carries.

“At Fleetwood he had a couple of half-chances and was probably just a little ring-rusty. But the fact he was in those positions was good and I’m sure the more he gets into those positions he’ll get the right contact and we may well be seeing it in the back of the net.”

Asked for an update on the return of Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, Moore refused to discuss whether he looked likely to miss the remainder of the season even if the club are to qualify for the playoffs, but did offer a bleak timescale for his return.

“Tyreece is still some weeks away really,” he said. “I think before he’s back on the grass it’s three or four weeks away.