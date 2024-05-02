Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24-year-old started his loan spell like a house on fire having come on board on transfer deadline day from Leeds United, and he quickly became a fan favourite given his attacking output and penchant for a bit of flair play.

So his injury in the defeat to Ipswich Town in March came as a blow for the club in their fight for survival in the Championship, and things got worse when - on his return to the XI - he suffered another setback during the win at Queens Park Rangers. Poveda hasn’t featured since then, and it’s always been up in the air as to whether he would be able to play again before the season came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Pov’ has spent time away from Middlewood Road as part of his recovery, but had his boots on again and could be seen knocking a ball around at Middlewood Road in a video released by the club this week, giving fans hope that he may be able to take part in the final game of the season away at Sunderland on Saturday. The Owls boss says that it might be possible.

“Today he was part of the training and exercises,” Röhl said. “Let’s have a look to see if it makes sense. I spoke to hi min the week to get a feeling, and I think it’s a final decision from everyone together. It makes no sense to take a risk, and if there is a risk then I will protect him. Injuries in this part of the body is not helpful for the summer or the new season. We’ll decided tomorrow, for now he’s just part of the training. He looks better, it’s good to see him back - but I’ll decide after the last training.”