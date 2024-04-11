Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tricky attacker has been a bit of a revelation at Hillsborough since coming on board on loan from Leeds United, however came off with a muscle injury against Ipswich Town midway through last month, and was forced off again on his first start back last weekend.

‘Pov’ then missed out on the 2-2 draw with Norwich City on Tuesday night after Röhl had admitted concerns over the rest of his season in 2023/24, and while it appears there’s a chance he could feature in the final run-in it sounds like it may be a big ask.

“For Ian we have to look at the last four weeks,” the Owls boss said. “He had a muscle injury, he started, he felt good, but it dropped again with an injury. It is always difficult, and it is why it’s difficult to say whether he can play one more game or not. At the moment it is a serious injury, but you never know sometimes, it can go quicker.

“At the moment we are looking at how he can come back healthy as soon as possible - but when that time will be I don’t know.”