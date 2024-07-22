Sheffield Wednesday boss gives clarity on another potential signing as club 'see where he is'
The Star reported over the weekend that the 23-year-old had featured for Wednesday during their defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria, with the former Nottingham Forest man playing the second 45 minutes in the absence of the injured Ben Hamer and international stopper, Pierce Charles.
Charles was set to team up with the team at their base in Germany on Monday evening after Northern Ireland were eliminated from the U19 European Championship over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean that things are over for Shelvey - with Danny Röhl saying that they are currently weighing up their options in the goalkeeping department.
“We’ll see now in the following weeks what is best for the group,” the Owls boss explained to The Star. “With Sal I have somebody with big, big experience - and I trust him in this case. We’ll always speak, give feedback, and sometimes with the goalkeepers they are a group within the group. For this you need the right players.
“There is potential (to sign him), so it is to see where he is at, if he’s the right fit for us. It’s also a chance to see him in the group, how he acts in there, how he can lead and play football. It’s great to have this time now, and then in the end we will decide.”
Wednesday face Werder Bremen on Friday in a friendly encounter in Zell Am Ziller, and with the game consisting of four 30 minute quarters it may be that each of the goalkeepers - including youngster, Jack Hall - may end up featuring. That, however, will all depend on Röhl and his technical team.
