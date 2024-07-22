Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, will keep having a look at trialist goalkeeper, George Shelvey, during their preseason camp.

The Star reported over the weekend that the 23-year-old had featured for Wednesday during their defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria, with the former Nottingham Forest man playing the second 45 minutes in the absence of the injured Ben Hamer and international stopper, Pierce Charles.

Charles was set to team up with the team at their base in Germany on Monday evening after Northern Ireland were eliminated from the U19 European Championship over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean that things are over for Shelvey - with Danny Röhl saying that they are currently weighing up their options in the goalkeeping department.

“We’ll see now in the following weeks what is best for the group,” the Owls boss explained to The Star. “With Sal I have somebody with big, big experience - and I trust him in this case. We’ll always speak, give feedback, and sometimes with the goalkeepers they are a group within the group. For this you need the right players.

“There is potential (to sign him), so it is to see where he is at, if he’s the right fit for us. It’s also a chance to see him in the group, how he acts in there, how he can lead and play football. It’s great to have this time now, and then in the end we will decide.”