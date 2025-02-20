Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, unsurprisingly spoke about Barry Bannan’s availability ahead of the trip to Burnley.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper made a return to the Wednesday XI over the weekend after missing the games against Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion, putting to bed the talk that he had been ruled out for six weeks with an injury.

But Röhl did explain after the Coventry defeat - in which Bannan played the full 90 minutes - that they would now have to wait and see how his body reacted, suggesting that there was a chance that he’d have to miss the visit to Turf Moor if things didn’t go as hoped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, the Wednesday boss says that things are ‘so far so good’ with Bannan, also giving updates on Dominic Iorfa, Akin Famewo and Anthony Musaba, while admitting that there is another player that could miss out this weekend.

“Dom is back on the grass with the team for the first week now, it looks good,” Röhl said. “But of course he still has some days to go… Akin is doing more and more.

“I’m a little bit sad about Musa at the moment. He’s not going forward like we want, another small setback. But with Barry it looks so far so good - no reaction this week... We have one question mark, we have a player with illness, but I won’t speak about who it is.”

Wednesday and Burnley lock horns at 8pm tomorrow night, with Röhl’s side looking to become the first Championship team since December to find a way past the Clarets.